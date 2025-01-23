Published 11:50 IST, January 23rd 2025
From Biden Thrashing to TikTok Ban: What Donald Trump Said in First Interview After White House Return
Washington DC: A day after assuming office as the United States President for the second time Donald Trump issued a warning to his predecessor former President Joe Biden for several pardons for family members and officials in his interview with Fox News.
“This guy went around giving everybody pardons, and you know, the funny thing, maybe the sad thing, is he didn't give himself a pardon. If you look at it, it all had to do with him,” Trump said.
This comes as Biden on his last days in office issued a pre-emptive pardon for his siblings and their spouses saying that they had been "subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics," indicating that he thought such attacks would continue.
In response to Biden's granting pre-emptive pardons to his allies, Trump responded by expressing that the former leader had set an "unbelievable precedent," adding that he was free to follow that precedent as well now.
Furthermore, during the interview, when asked to speak on TikTok, Trump brushed off security concerns related to the app saying, "You can say that about everything made in China."
"We have so many things made in China. So why don't they mention that? The interesting thing with TikTok though is you're dealing with a lot of young people. Is it that important for China to be spying on young people? Young people watching crazy videos and things," he added.
A Lot of Work: Trump on Being Back in Office
When asked about returning to the Oval Office, Trump said, "Well, it was a lot of work and as you know, I felt that we shouldn't have had to necessarily be here."
Speaking on his misleading claims about being re-elected in 2020, he stated, "It could have been done, a lot of work could have been done, it would have been over."
May God Bless You: Biden Writes Letter to Trump
Speaking to Fox News, Trump also revealed contents of the letter that President Joe Biden left him upon leaving the Oval Office earlier this week.
"As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation. May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding."
