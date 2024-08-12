sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • From Biden To Gabbard, Here's What Harris' Past Debates Show Before A Faceoff With Trump

Published 20:35 IST, August 12th 2024

From Biden To Gabbard, Here's What Harris' Past Debates Show Before A Faceoff With Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris is a former San Francisco prosecutor and California attorney general, and she's long seen her debating skills as a strength.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
From Biden To Gabbard, Here's What Harris' Past Debates Show Before A Faceoff With Trump
From Biden To Gabbard, Here's What Harris' Past Debates Show Before A Faceoff With Trump | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

20:35 IST, August 12th 2024