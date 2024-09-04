sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • From Chana Masala to Mango Peda: The Royal Menu of PM Modi’s Brunei Luncheon

Published 22:19 IST, September 4th 2024

From Chana Masala to Mango Peda: The Royal Menu of PM Modi’s Brunei Luncheon

During PM Modi's visit, the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, hosted a distinguished lunch at his residence, the Istana Nurul Iman.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
During PM Modi's visit, the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, hosted a distinguished lunch at his residence, the Istana Nurul Iman.
During PM Modi's visit, the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, hosted a distinguished lunch at his residence, the Istana Nurul Iman. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

22:19 IST, September 4th 2024