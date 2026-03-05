From Cyprus To Saudi Arabia- List Of Countries Now Involved In Line Of Fire As Middle East War Escalates

New Delhi: The conflict in West Asia has entered a "point of no return" on its sixth day, as the United States and Israel intensify their campaign to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

The Middle East has been dragged into an escalating conflict after the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Since the initial strikes on February 28, the war has spilled across borders, shutting down global shipping and leaving hundreds dead.

The conflict is no longer confined to the US, Israel, and Iran; several other countries are now pulled up. Retaliatory strikes have targeted multiple nations, including Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, and Oman, as Iran threatens its “most intense offensive operation” against US bases.

List of countries involved:

United States: President Trump ignited the conflict Saturday with a massive military operation aimed at destroying Iran's nuclear program, its missile arsenal and its proxy networks — and ultimately forcing regime change

Israel: The U.S. and Israel coordinated the attack after months of failed negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Cyprus: Cyprus has reported a drone strike on RAF Akrotiri. President Christodoulides stated that while a Shahed UAV did strike the British base's facilities, it caused only 'minor material damage' and no casualties.

UAE: Retaliatory strikes by Iran have caused notable unrest in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with explosions reported near diplomatic and commercial hubs. Government officials in the UAE have moved to 'Security Level 3' after drone interceptions caused minor fires at luxury landmarks and forced a multi-day suspension of flight operations."

Kuwait: The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait has issued an urgent directive for American citizens to shelter indoors as the threat from Iranian missiles and drones intensifies. Amid the chaos, a U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashed in western Kuwait on Monday; while the pilot successfully ejected and is safe, the Pentagon has launched a priority investigation into whether the crash was caused by enemy action or a friendly fire error.

Iraq: Iran struck the Kurdish region of Iraq, which it views as closely aligned with the U.S.

Bahrain: Iranian strikes hit Mina Salman port and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, causing smoke and explosions. At least one person was killed.

Oman: Two drones targeted facilities at Duqm Port, injuring one worker.

Lebanon: Israel intensified strikes on Hezbollah-linked locations. The head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary faction and at least 10 others were killed. Smoke was also seen rising from the US Embassy in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia: Iran’s Shahed-136 drone struck Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil facility. Explosions were heard in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia condemned attacks on the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait are warning of “dire consequences” for violations of state sovereignty and international law.

Jordan: Jordanian military reported downing two ballistic missiles.

Qatar: The tiny Gulf nation, Qatar, was targeted by 44 missiles and eight drones during Iranian attacks on Saturday, according to an official briefed on the developments to the news agency Reuters. Qatar historically had friendly ties with both the U.S. and Iran, suspended most of its natural gas production after Iranian drones struck two of its energy facilities.

France and Germany: Both EU powers initially called for a return to negotiations, but opened up to the possibility to striking Iran after Iranian strikes hit their personnel — including a German army camp in Jordan.

United Kingdom: After an Iranian drone struck the U.K base in Cyprus, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorized the U.S. to use British air bases to strike Iranian missile sites and dispatched a Royal Navy destroyer and counter-drone helicopters to the region.

Sri Lanka: A torpedo fired by a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, whose navy said Wednesday it recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people.

Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan has strongly condemned drone strikes launched from Iranian territory that hit the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring two people.

The ‘Scorched Earth’ Retaliation

Following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening wave of strikes, Iran has launched ‘Operation True Promise 4.’ This retaliatory campaign has seen hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones target not just Israel, but any neighbor hosting U.S. military assets.

Major hubs including Dubai, Doha, and Manama have faced repeated missile barrages. The Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest, remains effectively closed, with thousands of travellers stranded.

Strait of Hormuz closed

Earlier today, Iran stressed that the Strait of Hormuz is strictly off-limits to vessels from the United States, Israel, Europe, and their allies. Warning further, Iran stated that the violators who try to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will become target of drones and missiles.