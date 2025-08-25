From Darkness to Light: How Art of Living is Healing the Wounds of War in Ukraine

Art of Living’s Meditation and Breathwork Workshop, Battalion Commander and The Head of Regime Medical Service from the Ukrainian Military Present an Honorary Award to Gurudev | Image: Art Of Living

In the shadow of a brutal war, where cities lie in ruins and civilians face unimaginable trauma, a quiet revolution of compassion is transforming lives. The Art of Living Foundation, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has stepped into the heart of Ukraine’s suffering — not with weapons, but with breath, healing, and hope.

When Ukrainian army officers first walked into the Art of Living trauma relief sessions, the sight was devastating. “My heart broke seeing them,” one Art of Living teacher shared. “Their hands, legs, and backs were wounded. The fear and emptiness in their eyes weighed heavily on me.” Yet something extraordinary began to unfold. After learning Art of Living’s breathing and meditation techniques, these same officers reported feeling “calm, relaxed, centered, and secure.” The visible wounds of war — the emptiness, anger, and grief — began to lift.

The impact has been so profound that Ukraine’s military leadership publicly recognized Gurudev’s work and honoured him. The battalion commander stood before Gurudev to present an honorary award. Speaking on behalf of his soldiers, he said:

“Gurudev! We thank you for the knowledge and programs our men have received. When bombs fell, many of us rose to fight. But no one speaks of the other side of this coin — the vast emptiness of loss, anger, and hatred we live in 24 hours a day. After the courses by Art of Living, our lives began to change. Even those with major injuries now make plans for the future. There is life in their eyes again.”

This recognition extended to the leadership programs taught by the Art of Living, which have equipped Ukrainian military leaders with “adaptive leadership skills and the ability to make strategic decisions in high-risk, unpredictable conditions.” The Ukrainian military called this support “a key factor in the successful completion of missions and the protection of lives."

The testimonies from the front lines are heart-wrenching. Natalia, who has been serving the Ukrainian military since 2014, to perform the duties of MPZ (moral and psychological support) in the first regiment; described soldiers hiding in tiny 80-centimeter trenches under constant drone fire. She recounted the story of a soldier who, paralyzed with fear, survived combat because he remembered a simple breathing technique taught in the Art of Living programs, the Ujjayi Breath, or the victory breath. “He says that he couldn’t even move his eyelashes at all. And then he remembered the victory breath. Now he says that he uses it constantly. He believes this breathing not only saved his life but he was able to protect 4 others from his unit.”

Since 2022, Art of Living has conducted programs for over 8,000 people— soldiers, displaced civilians, and children from occupied territories. Art of Living Volunteers risk their lives to bring healing where it’s needed most. “It is an honour and deep inspiration to support those who need it most right now,” said one instructor.

In a war that has taken so much, Gurudev is giving something back — peace in the midst of chaos, hope in place of despair, and the inner strength to rebuild. As Gurudev says, “Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of compassion.”