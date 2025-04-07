From ‘First Buddy’ to Fallout: Is Trump Nudging Out Musk? What we Know

Elon Musk faces heat in DC over tariff clashes, Social Security cuts, and Cabinet tensions. His role in Trump’s DOGE agency may be nearing its end. | Image: AP

Elon Musk’s rollercoaster ride in Washington appears to be hitting a dramatic low. Once touted as President Donald Trump 's closest ally in Silicon Valley and appointed to lead the ambitious Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk now finds himself increasingly sidelined within the Trump administration.

At the helm of DOGE, Musk had unveiled radical plans to trim the federal workforce and slash government spending by an eye-popping $2 trillion. His no-holds-barred approach earned him headlines, and plenty of enemies within the Trump Cabinet.

His frequent X (formerly Twitter) tirades and headline-grabbing stunts, including walking on stage with a chainsaw at a conservative event to symbolise “cutting waste,” made waves but also rattled key GOP figures.

The breaking point may have been a reported Pentagon briefing Musk was slated to attend, without Trump’s prior knowledge. With Tesla deeply invested in China, Trump insiders feared a major conflict of interest.

“The president was not happy,” one official told The Wall Street Journal, describing Trump's reaction as one of concern and irritation.

Tensions flared further after Musk mocked Trump advisor Peter Navarro on X for flaunting his Harvard credentials. “A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing,” Musk shared, drawing laughter online but ire from within the administration.

Navarro, however, brushed off any talk of a rift in a Fox News appearance but still landed a subtle jab: “He sells cars. That’s what he does.”

Behind the scenes, frustrations were mounting. Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles was reportedly asked to hold weekly meetings with Musk to rein in his unpredictable announcements.

But those efforts did little to mend the growing fractures. Musk’s tendency to launch major DOGE initiatives without informing other departments was disrupting the administration’s communication strategy, reports said.

A particularly fiery clash with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Cabinet meeting in front of Trump and Wiles only further isolated the Tesla CEO.

Insiders claimed Musk’s aggressive style and lack of coordination made him increasingly difficult to work with. Even as Trump publicly maintained that he "likes Elon," the message behind closed doors has shifted.

According to Politico, Trump has told members of his inner circle that Musk will be stepping down from his advisory role in the coming weeks.

While no formal announcement has been made, it seems likely that the billionaire will pivot back to the private sector, though few expect him to disappear from politics entirely.