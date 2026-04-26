From Pennsylvania Shooting to White House Dinner Scare: Timeline of Assassination Attempts on Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has faced multiple assassination attempts, security breaches, and threats over the years, ranging from disruptions at campaign rallies to organised plots and high-risk security incidents.

One of the recent attacks is the shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, adding to a long list of assassination attempts targeting him over the years.

Speaking after the latest incident, Trump praised law enforcement and recalled previous attempts on his life, highlighting how security agencies have repeatedly intervened to prevent potential attacks.

"That was very unexpected but incredibly acted upon by the Secret Service and law enforcement... A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service. They acted very quickly and have just released, for purposes of transparency and clarity, I've ordered it to be put out... a tape showing the violence of this thug who attacked our Constitution, and also showing how quickly the Secret Service and law enforcement acted on our country's behalf," he said.

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Here is a detailed timeline of key events:

2026: Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The most recent security breach occurred on April 25, 2026, when an armed individual attempted to force entry during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

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Trump described the attacker as a “sick” individual and said the suspect was swiftly subdued by the Secret Service.

“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service,” Trump said.

He added that one officer was shot during the incident but survived due to protective gear.

Trump also shared CCTV footage of the incident, showing the suspect entering the venue before being neutralised by security personnel.

He also pointed out that the recent shooting is not an isolated event and said that within the past two years, there have been at least two other close calls involving would-be assassins targeting the republic: one in Butler, Pennsylvania, and another in Palm Beach, Florida.

'This is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill in Butler, Pennsylvania, less than two years ago... and in Palm Beach, Florida, a few months after that, we came close. We really had, again, some great work done by law enforcement...," he said.

February 22, 2026 | Mar-a-Lago, Florida: An armed man carrying a shotgun and gas canister attempted to enter Trump’s residence. He was shot and killed by Secret Service personnel.

March 29, 2026 | Palm Beach, Florida: A civilian aircraft violated the no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago and was intercepted by NORAD jets.

2025: Threats and security lapses

May 21, 2025 | United States: A threatening letter claiming a plan to shoot Trump led to an arrest, but investigations later revealed the accused had been falsely implicated. Another individual was convicted for framing him.

August 16, 2025 | Washington, D.C.: A woman was arrested for making violent threats against Trump, including social media posts expressing intent to assassinate him.

August 31, 2025 | Sterling, Virginia: A security lapse occurred when a loaded firearm passed through screening at Trump National Golf Club while Trump was present. The weapon was later reported, and an internal review was launched.

October 16, 2025 | Palm Beach, Florida: A suspicious elevated hunting stand with a direct line of sight to Air Force One was discovered during a security sweep. Authorities investigated it as a potential threat.

2024: Major assassination attempts during campaign

July 13, 2024 | Butler, Pennsylvania: In one of the most serious incidents, a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally, firing multiple shots from a rifle. Trump sustained an injury to his right ear. The attacker and one spectator were killed, while others were injured. The incident led to major security reviews and high-level resignations.

September 15, 2024 | West Palm Beach, Florida: An armed individual was spotted hiding with a rifle near Trump’s golf club. A Secret Service officer engaged the suspect, who was later arrested. Investigations confirmed intent to assassinate Trump. The accused was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2026.

October 12, 2024 | Coachella, California: A man carrying firearms, ammunition, multiple passports, and a fake license plate was detained near a rally checkpoint. He was later released on bail.

2024: International plots and organised threats

July 12, 2024 onwards | United States (multi-agency investigation): Authorities uncovered a murder-for-hire plot linked to individuals with alleged connections to Iran. One accused was arrested in Houston and later convicted in March 2026.

November 8, 2024 | Another plot involving multiple individuals was uncovered by the Department of Justice, with arrests and convictions following in 2026. One suspect remains absconding.

2020: White House scare and poisoning attempt

August 10, 2020 | Washington, D.C.: Trump was abruptly escorted out of a press briefing after an armed suspect was shot outside the White House perimeter.

September 20, 2020 | Buffalo, New York: A ricin-laced letter addressed to Trump led to the arrest of Pascale Ferrier, who had threatened him. She was later sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in 2023.

2018: Mail-based threat involving suspected toxin

October 1, 2018 | United States (Mail interception): An envelope containing castor beans, initially suspected to be ricin, was intercepted before reaching Trump. Multiple similar letters were sent to government facilities. A suspect was arrested and later underwent psychiatric evaluation, with charges eventually dismissed in 2022.

2017: Attempt involving presidential motorcade

September 6, 2017 | Mandan, North Dakota: Gregory Lee Leingang stole a forklift and attempted to drive it toward Trump’s motorcade during a visit. The vehicle got stuck, and he was arrested while fleeing. He later admitted he intended to attack the president and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

2016: Early campaign disruptions and threats

March 12, 2016 | Dayton, Ohio: During a campaign rally, 22-year-old Thomas DiMassimo breached a police barricade and attempted to rush the stage. He was tackled by the Secret Service and later sentenced to one year of probation in July 2016.

June 18, 2016 | Las Vegas, Nevada: At a rally held at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, Michael Steven Sandford attempted to grab a police officer’s firearm with the intention of assassinating Trump. He was quickly subdued, arrested, and later sentenced to over a year in prison before being deported to the United Kingdom in 2017.