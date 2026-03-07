From Rap Battle Stage To Doorstep Of PM's Office: Who Is Balen Shah, The Gen-Z's Favourite Likely To Be Nepal’s Next Leader?

New Delhi: While it may be several days before a definitive winner is announced in Nepal’s national elections, rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, popularly known as ‘Balen Shah’ has undeniably captured the spotlight.

The former Mayor of Kathmandu- Shah- has emerged as the frontrunner and he is currently poised to become the country's youngest-ever Prime Minister of the Himalayan Nation after a clean sweep in the election, held in the wake of last year's September Gen-Z unrest, which toppled the government led by the PM KP Sharma Oli.

As his party heads for landslide victory in Nepal's parliamentary elections, hundreds of supporters took to the streets across Nepal, singing, dancing, and celebrating as Shah's party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), claimed an absolute two-thirds majority as counting continues.

Supporters danced to songs praising the soon-to-be Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, at counting centres, ringing the bells- the election symbol of the party.

Advertisement

The Rapper-Engineer Poised for Power

Balen Shah (35) has transformed from a structural engineer and hip-hop artist into the most powerful political force in Nepal.

As the Prime Ministerial candidate for the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), he is currently leading a "landslide" victory that is dismantling the decades-long dominance of Nepal's traditional political establishment.

Advertisement

Maithili-speaking rapper

"Sarvapratham, Mata Janaki ke pranaam," announced Shah, when he kicked off his Prime Ministerial bid.

Notably, he chose to deliver his opening remarks in Maithili, a language shared by millions across Nepal’s border in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Breaking from tradition, Balen didn't begin his campaign in the political hub of Kathmandu or the hilly regions; instead, he launched it from Janakpur, the capital of Madhesh Province and the sacred birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Did the unthinkable

Balen, a structural engineer with a signature pair of black rectangular sunglasses and a history in the underground rap scene did the unthinkable as he dismantled the established political machinery of Nepal to become the Mayor of Kathmandu in 2022.

Running as an independent under the symbol of a walking stick, Balen secured 61,767 votes, comfortably outstripping veterans Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress, who fell back with 38,341 votes, while CPN-UML candidate Keshav Sthapit, also the former Mayor of the capital, got 38,117 votes.

He resigned from that post in January 2026 to contest the national elections, following a massive youth-led "Gen Z" uprising in late 2025 that toppled the previous government.

No longer just a local phenomenon

The 35-year-old is no longer just a local phenomenon and his success was never accidental. While he rose to fame in 2013 through the rap battle league Raw Barz, he spent two and a half years quietly laying the groundwork for his mayoral run.

His academic pedigree, a degree in engineering from Himalayan White House College and a Master's in structural engineering from India, gave him the technical credibility that resonated with a disillusioned electorate.

His political strategy

Shah's political strategy has been equally deliberate. Following the tragic death of 77 people during the September protests in 2025 and the subsequent resignation of KP Sharma Oli, Balen Shah was the first choice for Gen-Z activists to lead an interim government.

He declined the interim role, supporting former Chief Justice Sushila Karki instead. It was a masterstroke of foresight; he traded a six-month temporary stint for a shot at a full five-year term as Prime Minister.

On January 18, 2026, Balen formally joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), launching his campaign from Janakpur the very next day.

Balen chose to contest the election from Jhapa-05, the long-standing stronghold of political heavyweight KP Sharma Oli.

Located 300 km from the capital, this constituency is now the epicentre of a political earthquake. Current projections suggest Balen's charisma is successfully eroding Oli's decades-long dominance.

Balen's relationship with public

Balen's relationship with the public is defined by a massive digital footprint and a volatile temperament. With over 3.5 million followers on Facebook, he bypasses traditional press conferences to speak directly to the masses.

However, his "unfiltered" persona has courted significant controversy.

In a now-deleted November post, he lashed out at geopolitical giants (USA, India, China) and every major Nepali political party, including the RSP, which he would join just two months later.

Despite his aggressive rhetoric, including past threats to "burn down" the administrative hub of Singhadurbar, his supporters see him as the only "authentic" alternative to a stagnant status quo.

Current Election Status

The latest results from the March 5 polls show a dramatic surge for Balen and his party

A "Giant Killer" Performance: In the Jhapa-5 constituency- a veteran stronghold- Balen holds an "unassailable" lead over former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Latest counts show Balen with over 52,000 votes compared to Oli’s 14,000.

National Dominance: The RSP is currently leading in over 100 of the 165 directly elected seats. In Kathmandu alone, Balen’s party has achieved a clean sweep of all 10 constituencies.

The Youth Mandate: Analysts describe the result as a "historic repudiation" of the old guard. Balen, often seen in his signature black sunglasses, has captured the imagination of Nepal’s youth, who make up over 40% of the population.

Background and Political Persona

Before entering politics, Balen was a celebrated figure in "Nephop" (Nepali hip-hop), using his music to critique corruption and social injustice.

Born in 1990, Balen is the youngest of four siblings. His late father, Ram Narayan Shah, was an Ayurvedic practitioner who passed away just before Balen Shah's formal entry into mainstream politics.

Even as he eyes the premiership, Balen continues to pursue a PhD in traditional infrastructure at Kathmandu University, blending the roles of an academic, a technical expert, and a populist firebrand.

Nepal stands at a crossroads. Whether Balen Shah is a visionary reformer or a volatile disruptor remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the era of the "Old Guard" is under siege.

While he is hailed as a reformer, his tenure as Mayor was not without controversy. He faced criticism for heavy-handed "demolition drives" against illegal structures and for communicating primarily through social media rather than traditional press.