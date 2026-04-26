From Reagan To Trump: Washington Hilton’s Dark Legacy Resurfaces After WH Dinner Shooting

Washington: The shooting scare at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner has revived chilling memories of one of the most dramatic moments in US presidential history - the 1981 assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan at the very same venue.

Same Hotel, Two Presidential Security Scares

More than four decades before the latest incident involving Donald J. Trump, the Washington Hilton was the site of a near-fatal attack on President Reagan.

On March 30, 1981, Reagan had just finished addressing a gathering at the hotel and was exiting through a side entrance when gunman John Hinckley Jr. opened fire. Six shots were fired in seconds, striking Reagan and three others, including his press secretary and a Secret Service agent.

One bullet ricocheted off the presidential limousine and hit Reagan in the chest, narrowly missing his heart. He was rushed into emergency surgery and survived after intensive medical treatment.

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2026 Shooting Echoes Historic Breach

Fast forward to 2026, and the same hotel is once again at the center of a presidential security scare. This time, the incident unfolded during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with a gunman attempting to breach security inside the venue.

Unlike the 1981 attack, which took place outside the hotel, the latest incident occurred within the security perimeter - marking a significant escalation in terms of breach location and risk.

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Authorities confirmed that the suspect was swiftly apprehended, and no senior officials were injured.

‘Hinckley Hilton’

The Washington Hilton has long carried the shadow of the Reagan assassination attempt, even earning the nickname “Hinckley Hilton” among locals.

The latest shooting has now reinforced that association, raising fresh concerns over security at a venue historically considered one of the most protected during presidential appearances.

Security Questions Resurface

While both incidents saw rapid Secret Service intervention, the recurrence of such a high-risk event at the same location decades apart is likely to trigger renewed scrutiny of security arrangements for presidential events.