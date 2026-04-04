From Regime Change To Find Our Pilots: Iran Mocks US Search For Missing Pilot After Fighter Jet Shot Down

Tehran: The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has ridiculed the United States over its ongoing efforts to locate a missing crew member following the downing of an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet.

The mocking remarks followed a military search operation on Friday, during which one individual from the aircraft was successfully recovered by American forces. However, the condition and whereabouts of the second crew member remained unknown in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Taking to the social media platform X, Ghalibaf suggested that the mission objectives of the US had drastically diminished. He wrote, "After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from 'regime change' to 'Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?" Continuing his sarcastic critique, the parliamentary leader added, "Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses."

This high-level political taunting comes amidst broader claims from Tehran regarding US aerial losses. The Iranian military has asserted that its forces also successfully targeted and downed a US A-10 aircraft, according to a report by Al Jazeera. This claim follows separate media reports indicating that a second combat aircraft belonging to the US Air Force had crashed in the Middle East on Friday, significantly heightening regional tensions.

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Despite the specific details provided by Iranian sources, both the Pentagon and the White House did not provide an "immediate comment" regarding the status of the aircraft or the veracity of the claims. Further reports from Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency, specify that the alleged downing of the US A-10 aircraft took place in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz. Referencing the army public relations team, the report stated that the "aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway."

While these claims remain unverified, technical specifications note that the "A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions," intended for operations "particularly against armoured vehicles and ground forces."

The situation surrounding the F-15E, which sparked Ghalibaf's ridicule, remains a primary focus of the Iranian theatre. American forces have successfully retrieved one crew member from the jet, who is reportedly alive and in US custody, receiving medical treatment. However, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain as "search and rescue operations were ongoing."

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The downed F-15E, a dual-role aircraft typically operated by a two-person team, was reportedly targeted on Friday. CNN's analysis of images released by Iranian media verified that the wreckage matches an F-15, while The Wall Street Journal cited Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which shared a map on X circling the specific region where the search has been conducted.

While the exact crash site remains unconfirmed, CNN geolocated footage from Khuzestan Province showing low-flying aircraft in a formation typical of air-to-air refuelling operations. This incident marks the first time a US aircraft has been downed over Iran during the current conflict.