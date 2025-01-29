From SRM to The White House: Sriram Krishnan is Trump’s AI Advisor – Who Is He?

Washington: Sriram Krishnan has been appointed as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI) under US President Donald Trump .

Krishnan will collaborate with David O. Sacks, co-founder of PayPal and CEO of Yammer, to ensure America's leadership in AI and shape national AI policy.

In a post on X, Krishnan expressed his gratitude and said “I'm honoured to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI, working closely with @DavidSacks. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for this opportunity.”

Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Sriram Krishnan is an alumnus of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur.

He was born in Chennai in 1983. He earned his BTech in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, graduating in 2005.

Krishnan began his career at Microsoft in 2007 as a programme manager for Visual Studio, where he contributed to the development of Windows Azure. Over the years, he held leadership roles at Twitter, Facebook, Yahoo!, and Snap, developing products and building teams.

At Facebook, he built the Facebook Audience Network, a key competitor to Google's ad technologies, and at X, he drove major product innovations, achieving significant user growth. In 2021, he joined Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a leading American venture capital firm, as a general partner, focusing on investments in emerging technologies like Web3 and AI. His leadership helped drive investments in groundbreaking companies like SpaceX, Figma, and Scale.AI.

Worked With Elon Musk Before

In 2022, Krishnan gained attention for working with Elon Musk on X's transformation following Musk's acquisition. His insights into AI and social media trends have made him a strong advocate for leveraging AI to address global challenges. Beyond technology, Krishnan co-hosts "The Aarthi and Sriram Show" with his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy, featuring guests like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, with millions of downloads.

Launched as "The Good Time Show" on Clubhouse in December 2020, it focuses on topics like startups and cryptocurrencies.

Other notable guests include Tony Hawk, Sonam Kapoor, AR Rahman , and Beast. Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder and Chancellor of SRMIST, said, “We take immense pride in the achievements of our alumni, such as Sriram Krishnan, whose success underscores the opportunities provided by SRMIST. Our world-class infrastructure, vibrant campus, and focus on holistic development have nurtured countless individuals, enabling them to grow and excel in their chosen fields.”

