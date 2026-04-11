FS Misri Holds Talks With US Dy Secy of State On Upcoming Indio-US Engagements

Washington DC: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday (local time) held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on upcoming high-level India-US engagements. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that Misri and Landau reviewed the full bilateral agenda for the coming year.

In a post on X, he said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a productive meeting with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the Department of State. They reviewed the full bilateral agenda for the coming year, including trade, tech, energy, defence and upcoming high-level India-US engagements and ongoing regional developments."

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg expressed pleasure over his meeting with Misri, highlighting discussions on trade, energy cooperation and advancing pro-innovation policies in artificial intelligence. In a post on X, Helberg said, “It was a pleasure meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss trade and energy cooperation. India is an important member of Pax Silica, and we look forward to working with them to promote pro-innovation policy frameworks while addressing regulatory challenges and the rapid buildout of secure and trusted AI infrastructure in our countries.”

Meanwhile, Misri, who was on a three-day visit to Washington, had a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was scheduled to visit India the following month. Earlier, Misri engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior United States officials, focusing on the volatile situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, while also reviewing key aspects of strategic defence and trade relations between the two countries.

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The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. This encounter followed their recent dialogue in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting, after Colby's visit to India last month to push forward the bilateral defence partnership.