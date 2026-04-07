Fuel Tanker Explosion Near Panama Canal Bridge Injures Several, One Missing Amid Chaos

New Delhi: A powerful explosion involving a fuel tanker near a key bridge close to the Panama Canal triggered panic on Tuesday, leaving multiple people injured and at least one person reported missing, according to local authorities and media reports.

The blast occurred near a busy transit route adjacent to the canal, a critical global shipping artery, sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky and forcing vehicles in the vicinity to flee the scene in panic. Eyewitness videos circulating online show flames engulfing the tanker as nearby motorists scrambled to escape, with some abandoning their vehicles.

Emergency response teams rushed to the site shortly after the explosion, working to contain the fire and assist the injured. Several victims were transported to nearby hospitals, though officials have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties or the severity of injuries.

Authorities stated that one individual remains unaccounted for, raising concerns that they may have been caught in the blast or its aftermath. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate the missing person.

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Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion may have originated from the tanker itself, though the exact cause remains under investigation. Officials have not ruled out mechanical failure or human error, while also examining other possible factors.

The incident led to significant traffic disruptions in the area, with security forces cordoning off the site to prevent further risk. The strategic importance of the nearby canal has heightened concerns, though there are no immediate reports of damage to canal operations.

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Government agencies have assured the public that the situation is under control and that a thorough probe will be conducted to determine the cause of the explosion and prevent similar incidents in the future.