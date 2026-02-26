'Fully Prepared for Both Options, War And Peace': Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi Ahead of Nuclear Talks With US

Tehran: Ahead of the next round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said they are fully prepared for both options, war and peace, expressing optimism that a fair and balanced agreement can be reached.

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will take place in Geneva on Thursday.

In an interview with India Today, Araghchi said, “We are fully prepared for both options- war, God forbid, and peace. As you know, I'm going to Geneva this afternoon in order to have the third round of our talks with the US team. And we have made some progress last time.”

“We were able to find some sort of understanding, and I think based on those understandings, we can build something, in the form of an agreement, a deal. I think a fair, balanced, and equitable deal is achievable, and we can do it,” he said.

Advertisement

Araghchi said the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend themselves, but stressed that the goal is to prevent war. He emphasised Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology and expressed hope for a fair and balanced agreement.

“Our armed forces are prepared to do their job, and we know how to defend ourselves, and this is what we did last time. And we have learned lots of lessons from the last war, so we are even more prepared. And that means that the aim is to prevent a war. When you are prepared for a war, you can prevent it. Otherwise, you are inviting it to your home. So we are fully prepared, not because we want war, but because we want to prevent a war. I'm a man of diplomacy. There is no military option for Iran's peaceful nuclear program. If there is any concern, if there are any questions, there is-- If there is any ambiguity, we are ready to address,” he said.

Advertisement

“We are ready to answer questions. We are ready to remove concerns, but we are not ready to give up our right to peaceful use of nuclear technology. This is what we are, what we demand. So I believe that tomorrow in Geneva, there is every possibility to come to an agreed solution, which is fair and balanced,” he said.

Araghchi also said a nuclear agreement with the United States is achievable but expressed caution, citing past experiences.

He said Iran remains hopeful about reaching a deal in Geneva, but stressed that its success depends on the US showing genuine determination, noting that memories of previous negotiations followed by military action are still fresh.

He said, “I think it is achievable. I'm hopeful, of course. It depends on the other side's determination. To be honest with you, we are not fully convinced that they have a real determination to do that. Why? Because I have a bit-- Because we have a bitter experience of the last time. We were negotiating last June, when Israel attacked us, and then the US joined that attack. So that memory is still fresh for us. The wounds of that aggression are still alive in our minds. So we cannot forget that once we were negotiating with the US, and then they decided to attack us. This time, we are obviously more careful, but if there is a genuine, if there is a real, serious determination on their side to conclude, I believe it is achievable.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, during his annual State of the Union Address to Congress, said that US strikes “obliterated Iran's nuclear weapons programme” Trump reiterated that he would prefer to resolve the conflict through a diplomatic deal, but said Tehran had not committed to not developing nuclear weapons.

Stating that Iran has already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and US bases overseas, Trump claimed Tehran was working to “build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.” He spoke of the "Operation Midnight Hammer," the US airstrikes last year against Iran's nuclear strikes during a 12-day war between Israel and Iran.