G7 Leaders Draft Statement Calling For Israel-Iran De-escalation, But Donald Trump Holds Back: Reports

Ottawa: The G7 leaders have drafted a joint statement urging de-escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict, according to foreign media reports. However, the draft statement reportedly has not been signed off by US President Donald Trump. The G7 has also acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been vocal about the need for de-escalation, stating that "Iran should not respond" to Israeli strikes. Similarly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for an end to the cycle of escalation, emphasising that restraint could pave the way for peace in the Middle East.