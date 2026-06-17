G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi, Trump To Meet Today; West Asia Crisis, Energy Partnership, Trade Deal On Agenda | Image: Republic

G7 Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi and President Trump will discuss West Asia, the Strait of Hormuz, energy imports, and a bilateral trade agreement during their G7 Summit meeting on June 17, aiming for a long-term energy partnership.

US President Trump is optimistic about the deal with Tehran, set to be signed soon, though European leaders want a more comprehensive agreement addressing Iran's nuclear programme, missile capabilities, and regional security.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks support amid ongoing Russian attacks, with European leaders pressuring Trump for sanctions on Moscow. The summit also includes discussions with leaders from the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt, with participation from India, Brazil, Kenya, and South Korea.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates.