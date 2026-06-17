G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi, Trump To Meet Today; West Asia Crisis, Energy Partnership, Trade Deal On Agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to discuss key issues including West Asia's situation, the Strait of Hormuz, energy imports from the US, and a proposed trade agreement during their June 17 meeting at the G7 Summit in France.
- World News
- 3 min read
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi and President Trump will discuss West Asia, the Strait of Hormuz, energy imports, and a bilateral trade agreement during their G7 Summit meeting on June 17, aiming for a long-term energy partnership.
US President Trump is optimistic about the deal with Tehran, set to be signed soon, though European leaders want a more comprehensive agreement addressing Iran's nuclear programme, missile capabilities, and regional security.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks support amid ongoing Russian attacks, with European leaders pressuring Trump for sanctions on Moscow. The summit also includes discussions with leaders from the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt, with participation from India, Brazil, Kenya, and South Korea.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
G7 Leaders Commit To Joint Action Against Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: G7 leaders pledged to enhance cooperation against drug trafficking, money laundering, and organized crime, focusing on maritime security and disrupting criminal finances. Highlighting the threat to national security and democracy, they emphasized the need to combat the adaptability of trafficking networks.
G7 Leaders Back US-Iran Deal, Reaffirm Support for Ukraine During Summit In France
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Leaders of the G7 nations signed a declaration supporting the US-Iran peace deal and Ukraine, emphasizing Indo-Pacific security, energy resilience, and supply chain stability. They pledged unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and commitment to enhance its military capabilities.
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PM Modi, Canadian Counterpart Carney Review Energy Cooperation, Discuss Global Food Security at G7 Summit
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi and Canadian PM Carney discussed bilateral economic cooperation at the G7 Summit in France, noting progress in India-Canada relations and the importance of reliable supply chains for global energy and food security, underscoring their strategic partnership.
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Kenya, Japan, Egypt & South Korea Leaders on Sidelines of G7 Summit
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi met with world leaders, including those from the UAE, Kenya, Egypt, South Korea, and Japan, at the G7 Summit in France. Discussions centered on enhancing trade, investment, and strategic partnerships, emphasizing India's strong ties with the UAE and support for its community.
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PM Modi Voices Concern on Maritime Trade Impact Due to Hormuz Disruptions, Says Several Indians Lost Their Lives During West Asia Conflict
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi expressed concern over maritime trade disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz affecting the global economy, resulting in Indian civilian casualties. At the G7 Summit, he emphasized the importance of international partnerships and dialogue for resolving conflicts and addressing common challenges effectively.
Global South Does Not Seek Assistance But Partnership, Wants to Be Participant in Global Development: PM Modi
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Global South seeks meaningful partnerships rather than mere assistance, advocating for developing nations to be active global participants. At the G7 Summit, he urged a transition from traditional donor-recipient models to one founded on equality, dignity, and shared responsibility.