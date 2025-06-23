Gambler Trump You May Start The War, But We Will End It: Iran’s Fresh Warning to US

New Delhi: Iran’s top military command has issued a direct threat to U.S. President Donald Trump, vowing that Tehran will decisively end any war initiated by Washington. The warning comes amid U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Gambler Trump, you can start this war but we will be the ones who end it,” said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson of Iran’s military central command, on Monday.

He accused the United States of crossing a red line by directly attacking Iranian territory.

The Khatam Central Headquarters, the core of Iran's military leadership, declared the U.S. had now become a “legitimate target” and threatened “powerful and targeted operations” in response to what it termed an “American invasion.”

Adding to the defiance, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran would continue its uranium enrichment program undeterred. “No one can tell us what we should or should not do,” he said.

Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

Trump confirmed that the United States had successfully completed its mission, stating that all planes involved had safely exited Iranian airspace. "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home."

The strikes, which involved advanced US B-2 stealth bombers, targeted the underground Fordow facility, which is one of the most secure nuclear sites in Iran. The mission was executed with high precision, utilizing the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a powerful bomb designed to destroy deeply buried structures.

Trump’s Call for Peace

In his speech, Trump stressed that the mission was not only a military success but a call for peace. "Now is the time for peace," Trump declared. However, he warned that if peace was not reached quickly, the US would pursue further military action against Iran’s remaining nuclear facilities. “There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left," he said.