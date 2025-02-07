Published 23:06 IST, February 7th 2025
Gaza Deal: Hamas To Release 3 More Hostages, Israel To Free 183 Palestinian Prisoners
Jerusalem: Hamas announced on Friday that they will release three more Israeli hostages on Saturday in view of the Gaza deal with Israel. In exchange, Israel is expected to free 183 Palestinian prisoners. This breakthrough is part of an ongoing agreement aimed at easing tensions in the region.
Further details regarding the reports are being awaited.
Updated 23:06 IST, February 7th 2025