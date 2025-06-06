German Chancellor Merz Gifts Trump Grandfather’s Birth Certificate, Reminds Him of German Roots

In a meeting filled with light-hearted moments and subtle messaging, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gifted US President Donald Trump a framed copy of his grandfather Friedrich Trump’s birth certificate. The meeting took place in the Oval Office on Thursday, June 5.

The gesture was seen as a clever reminder of Trump’s German ancestry. Merz, speaking in English, told Trump that his grandfather was born near the town of Bad Dürkheim in Germany. In response, Trump chuckled and said, "That's serious German."

Clearly amused, Trump appreciated the gift and said, “Fantastic!” He looked around the Oval Office and joked about hanging it on a wall, making everyone in the room laugh. The document was framed in gold, a colour that is often seen in Trump’s office and known to be one of his favourites.

A video later posted by Merz on social media showed the Chancellor explaining that the German Foreign Ministry had specially prepared the gift, along with its English translation. In the video, Merz called the gesture “truly sensational” in German.

Though Merz shared a few laughs with Trump and received praise for the gift, the meeting also touched on deeper issues. Trump brought up Germany’s military spending, a topic he has often criticised, questioning whether the increased spending was a good idea. Merz responded politely and smiled through the remark.