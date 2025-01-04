Germany Accuses Musk of Interfering in Upcoming Elections | A Look at Billionaire's Involvement Worldwide | Image: Reuters

Berlin: Elon Musk's recent endorsement of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has sparked controversy, with German government officials accusing the billionaire of attempting to influence the upcoming federal election on February.

In an op-ed for a German newspaper earlier this month, the world's wealthiest person said that he supports the AfD’s stance on energy, economic recovery, and migration, principles which he claimed “made Tesla and SpaceX successful.”

Reacting to it, German government officials accused Elon Musk of trying to influence the upcoming February 23rd election.

Here are instance's of Musk influencing politics in Europe and beyond last year:

Musk Funding in UK Politics?

Musk was recently photographed with Nigel Farage, leader of the populist party Reform UK, and Nick Candy, the party's treasurer, in front of a painting of Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, the US president-elect’s estate in Florida.

This photo has led some to speculate that Musk, already a key figure in the second Trump administration, may soon turn his attention to UK politics.

Farage confirmed to British media in December that Musk was considering donating to his party.

To block it, UK legislators could fast-track legislation to limit foreign political donations, according to report.

According to existing laws, Musk can’t make a personal donation because he is not registered to vote in the UK but he could potentially contribute through the UK subsidiary of X, which still carries on business in the country, according to company records.

It was not the first time in 2024 that UK politicians were grappling with the aftermath of Musk’s comments.

Earlier this year, Musk accused Britain of being a tyrannical police state and stoked tension in the UK by saying civil war was “inevitable” during this summer’s Southport riots.

The UK’s communications regulator found shortly after that there was a “clear connection” between the role of social media posts and violence on the streets during the riots.

Musk has also supported UK far-right voices on his platform, like extremist Tommy Robinson and Ashlea Simon, the co-founder of white supremacist group Britain First, according to report.

Warned of Interfering in Italy's Internal Affairs

Musk received a stern warning from Italian President Sergio Mattarella to stop interfering in the country’s affairs after a controversial tweet on his page called for judges to be dismissed.

The tweet followed a decision in November by a group of Rome magistrates, who ruled that seven men detained in Albania under a new Italy-Albanian migration pact must be transferred back to Italy. This move was widely seen as a setback for right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s efforts to curb irregular migration.

Musk suggested on X in the wake of the ruling that “these judges have to go”.

Musk wrote in a later post that the ruling was “unacceptable,” and questioned whether “the people of Italy live in a democracy or does an unelected autocracy make the decisions?”

“Italy is a great democratic country and … knows how to take care of itself,” Mattarella is reported to have said by a news media.

Andrea Stroppa, Musk’s Italian representative, said in a statement at the time that Musk respects President Mattarella and the Italian constitution but will “continue to freely express his opinions”.

Power Politics of Musk in US

Musk has also been active in his adopted country of the United States, contributing an estimated $200 million (€191 million) to Trump’s re-election campaign via America PAC, a super political action committee he established ahead of the November election.

In the days leading up to the election, Musk went further by offering $1 million (€957,000) to random voters in swing states if they pledged support for the First and Second Amendments of the US Constitution, which focus on free speech and gun rights.

The day before the vote, a Pennsylvania judge ruled that the draw could continue.

Shortly after Trump’s win, Musk was named co-head of a new outside organisation called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will provide advice to the White House on cutting red tape within the government.

Musk also pushed the US government to a potential shutdown alongside Trump by posting hundreds of misleading X posts about a bipartisan bill to fund government operations.

Political Protests Erupt in Brazil Over 'X' Ban

Musk has encountered multiple legal challenges concerning content moderation, but none as significant as his confrontation with Alexandre de Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice.

The conflict began in April when Musk contested a court order to remove over 100 accounts that had been flagged for hate speech, misinformation, or as threats to democracy, according to reports.

Musk accused de Moraes of “censorship” and lifted restrictions that were initially imposed on the accounts.

De Moraes ordered Musk to appoint a legal representative in the company. Failing to do that led X to be banned from Brazil on August 30 until fines were paid.

The ban led to demonstrations of a few thousand supporters of former President Bolsonaro. They said the ban was proof of their political persecution, according to the AP.

The ban was eventually lifted just over a month later after X paid Brazil $5 million (€4.4 million) in fines.