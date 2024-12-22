Germany Ignored Saudi Arabia's Warnings About Suspect in Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack

Berlin: Saudi Arabia warned German authorities multiple times about the suspect in the Magdeburg Christmas Market attack which occurred on Friday evening and claimed the lives of five including a nine-year-old and injured 200 including 7 Indians, ANI reported quoting CNN's sources.

CNN reported that sources on Saturday sent four "formal notifications" as "Notes Verbal" to German intelligence services and the foreign ministry. However, despite identifying the suspect, the sources said all of the warnings were ignored.

The report also stated that the Saudi officials had alerted Germany about the man at least three times before the attack. The complaints against the suspect included allegations that he tried to persuade Saudi citizens to leave the country and abandon their religion.

The sources added that Saudi was aware of Taleb A. "fairly radical perspective."

"Extradition request allegedly refused: Saudi Arabia considers him a fugitive and requested his extradition from Germany between 2007 and 2008, the source said, adding that German authorities refused, citing concerns for the man's safety should he return," ANI reported.

Who is Taleb A, Prime Suspect in German Market Attack?

The prime suspect in the recent attack in Magdeburg in Germany, is a 50-year-old man who immigrated from Saudi Arabia to Germany in 2006, as per reports. Though police haven’t made the name of the suspect public, several German news outlets identified him as Taleb A., withholding his last name in line with privacy laws. AP, citing local media, reported that the suspect is a psychiatry and psychotherapy specialist. The suspect had been working as a doctor in Bernburg, about 36 kilometres south of Magdeburg.

The authorities have warned that the death could rise as the attack injured 41 people badly and killed a 9-year-old and four adults.

Saxony-Anhalt's Governor, Reiner Haseloff, assured the public that there is currently no further threat to the city, stating that, based on current information, the suspect is believed to have acted alone, AP reported.

This incident comes eight years after a similar attack in Berlin, when an Islamic extremist drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market, killing 13 people and injuring many others. The attacker was later shot and killed in Italy.

Taleb's X Account Describes Him as Former Muslim