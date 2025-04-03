Germany’s Economy Minister Calls for Strong European Response to Trump’s Tariffs

Germany’s Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, has strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, calling them “the most disruptive tariff hike in 90 years.” He urged European nations and like-minded allies to respond with pressure and strategic trade partnerships.

Speaking in Berlin on Thursday, Habeck argued that Trump “only folds when he’s under pressure” and insisted that Europe must act decisively. The European Union, now facing a 20% tariff on its exports to the U.S., is preparing detailed countermeasures. Holding up a classified list of potential retaliatory tariffs, Habeck hinted that the EU’s response would go far beyond minor items.

“We are not just putting tariffs on almonds,” he said, emphasizing a broad, strategic approach.

A Call for New Trade Alliances

Beyond retaliation, Habeck sees this moment as a turning point for global trade. He called for deeper trade ties with Canada and Mexico, revealing that informal talks had already taken place at Hannover Messe, one of the world’s biggest industrial technology trade fairs.

“An alliance with Canada and Mexico is the order of the day,” he said. “When you speak with them, you realize they think just like us.”

He also pointed to an unusual show of unity among China, Japan, and South Korea, which recently issued a rare joint statement pledging to coordinate their response to Trump’s tariffs.

“They don’t particularly like each other, but now they’re united to stop this economic blind flight,” Habeck noted.

Warnings of Economic Damage

Habeck dismissed Trump’s justification for the tariffs, arguing that the U.S. has benefited significantly from globalization. “That they haven’t distributed the gains fairly is their domestic problem. But blaming others is dishonest — and dangerous,” he said, as per a report from Politico.

He warned that Trump’s trade policies could trigger a global recession, with German estimates suggesting U.S. economic growth could shrink by 1.9% if the tariffs remain in place.