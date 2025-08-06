Ghana's Helicopter Crash Kills 8, Including Defence And Environment Ministers

Accra: A deadly helicopter crash in Ghana's Accra claimed the lives of eight prominent leaders, including the country's Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the helicopter, a Z-9 utility aircraft, was on a routine flight from Accra to Obuasi, a key gold-mining hub in the Ashanti region, when it went off the radar and all on board lost their lives in the tragic accident.

The Ghanaian government has described the crash as a national tragedy. The death of top ministers in the helicopter crash incident has sent shockwaves across the country, with many in mourning over the loss of these prominent leaders. The government has expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and has promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

Details Of Helicopter Crash

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that the helicopter took off from Accra at 9.12 am local time, heading northwest into the interior toward Obuasi. However, the aircraft vanished from radar shortly after takeoff, and all efforts to establish contact were unsuccessful.

The wreckage was later found in the Adansi area of Ashanti, with debris scattered across a densely forested region. An online video of the crash site showed the deadly impact, with charred remains and debris strewn across the area.

List Of Prominent Personalities Lost Their Lives

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence

Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology

Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture

Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Samuel Aboagye, Former parliamentary candidate

Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Pilot

Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, Co-pilot

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Crew member

Expressing grief over the incident, the Ghanaian government asserted that the loss of these key individuals will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the country's governance and stability.

The Ghana leaders stated that the loss of these prominent leaders will be deeply felt across Ghana. The Defence Minister's passing will likely have implications for the country's security and defence strategies.

Similarly, the Environment Minister's death will impact the country's efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability. The vice-chair of the ruling party and the national security adviser were also key figures in Ghana's governance and security apparatus.

Ghanaian Military Launches Investigation

The Ghanaian military has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, with the Air Force grounding all Z-9 helicopters pending the outcome of the probe. The army is probing the incident to ascertain whether mechanical failure, weather conditions, or human error contributed to the tragedy. President John Mahama has promised a thorough and transparent investigation, assuring the nation that the officials' work will not be abandoned.

In the meantime, the crash has led to an outpouring of grief across Ghana, with mourners gathering at the residences of the deceased ministers and at the party headquarters. President Mahama has cancelled all official engagements and directed that national flags be flown at half-mast across the country as a mark of respect. Chief of Staff Julius Debrah described the incident as a national tragedy and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in service to the country.