Giorgia Meloni Meets Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago Ahead of Joe Biden's Visit to Italy | VIDEO

Washington: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met US President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in an informal meeting on Saturday evening, The New York Times reported citing sources.

This visit comes a few days before the Italian PM is set to meet the outgoing US President Biden in Rome for an official visit to Italy.

In the past, Meloni and Trump expressed their mutual nod and this trip marks one of the first trips by the Italian leader to Trump's Florida residence since his election.