Published 09:26 IST, January 5th 2025
Giorgia Meloni Meets Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago Ahead of Joe Biden's Visit to Italy | VIDEO
This visit comes a few days before the Italian PM is set to meet the outgoing US President Biden in Rome for an official visit to Italy.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met US President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in an informal meeting on Saturday evening, The New York Times reported citing sources.
In the past, Meloni and Trump expressed their mutual nod and this trip marks one of the first trips by the Italian leader to Trump's Florida residence since his election.
Earlier, famous figures such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Tesla and X owner Elon Musk pop up at breakfasts, luncheons and other social gatherings held daily at the opulent Mar-a-Lago club.
Updated 09:28 IST, January 5th 2025