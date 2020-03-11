Rome: 45 Indian Students Stranded At Airport Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

At least 45 Indians are reportedly stuck at Rome International Airport, Italy amid the growing concerns of deadly coronavirus as they were not allowed to board the flight. According to the reports, the Emirates did not allow the students to board the flight and the Indian embassy in Italy were unable to help the stranded students. Emirates reportedly said them they would not be allowed to deboard in India by showing them a circular issued by the Government of India and stopped them boarding the flight.

Statement by Indian government

The Government of India's statement issued on March 5 read, "It has been decided that in addition to Visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from or having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries. This will be enforced from 0000 hours of March 10, 2020 and is a temporary measure till cases of COVID-19 subside."

The statement added, "All scheduled airlines operating to/from India, therefore, are requested to ensure strict compliance and shall not board from place of embarkment any passenger having a travel history to Italy or Republic of Korea without a certificate as specified above".

All Indian nationals residing in Italy are advised to take due precautions and avoid non-essential travel to Rome for routine consular services. Indian Embassy in Rome is available for emergency services to Indian nationals. @cgmilan1 — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 8, 2020

10,149 confirmed cases

The death toll in Italy has reportedly jumped within the past 24 hours, bringing the new death toll at 631. The total confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 10,149 from 5,883 as of March 9. At least 16 million have been put under lockdown, including Lombardy and several other cities in northern Italy, confirmed reports. Europe has stepped up containment efforts to stem the spread of the disease in Italy.

