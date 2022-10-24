All About New UK PM Rishi Sunak: Indian-origins, Infosys-fame In-laws, Top Colleges & More

Rishi Sunak, the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha, is set to be the UK's new Prime Minister. During his previous ill-fated campaign against Liz Truss, he'd spoken extensively of his migrant roots and also referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

"Sixty years after my Naniji boarded a plane in East Africa, on a warm sunny evening in October, her great-grandaughters, my kids, played in the street outside our home, painted Rangoli on the doorstep, lit sparklers and diyas; had fun like so many other families on Diwali. Except the street was Downing Street, and the door was the door to No. 11, said Sunak, in his campaign video a few months ago.

That personal story also extended to a visibly emotional reference to his parents-in-law Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy as he hit back at attacks on his wife Akshata Murthy's family wealth.

"I'm actually incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built, he said, during heated television debates over the past few months.

As a devout Hindu, Sunak is a regular at the temple where he was born in Southampton and his daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, are also rooted in the Indian culture.

He recently shared how Anoushka performed Kuchipudi with her classmates for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Westminster Abbey in June.

But beyond the personal, he also faced down attacks from his opponents over his record as Chancellor until his resignation precipitated Johnson's exit.

He stood firm on his focus on inflation rather than any vote-winning tax cut promises to woo a traditionally low-tax favouring Conservative Party membership base.

"I will get taxes down in this Parliament, but I'm going to do so responsibly. I don't cut taxes to win elections, I win elections to cut taxes, he declared.

His self-made credentials of working his way through a non-scholarship place at one of the UK's best schools, Winchester College, to a coveted Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) from Oxford University and then an MBA from Stanford University as a Fulbright Scholar tick all the right boxes for the country's highest political office.

His private sector experience at Goldman Sachs and as a hedge fund manager seem to lend him the aura of someone who can be trusted in the face of harsh economic headwinds, further bolstered by his prescient warnings over Truss' unfunded tax cuts.

His political career began with winning a safe Tory seat of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015 and from junior roles in the Treasury he was suddenly catapulted to the post of Chancellor of Exchequer when his former boss, Sajid Javid, resigned in February 2020.

He proved the doubters who feared his inexperience of high office would see him overpowered by his new boss, Johnson, wrong as he credibly led the economic response to the COVID pandemic.

He was constantly touted as the heir apparent to Johnson until that took a beating with some of his less popular tax hike policies in the wake of the pandemic and a partygate fine for attending a birthday event for his ex-boss in breach of lockdown rules.

In the latest chapter, the duo found themselves pitched for another face off for the top job in British politics, however, Johnson dropped out, and then so did Penny Mordaunt leaving Rishi Sunak 10 Downing Street-bound.