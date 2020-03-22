Germany: Angela Merkel In Quarantine After Meeting Virus-infected Doctor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after the doctor who administered her a vaccine tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19.

The Chancellor 's spokesman said the 65-year-old German leader was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday as she announced new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said she had received a precautionary vaccine on Friday against pneumococcal infection.

Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to her fellow Germans who were following the rules on social distancing and self-quarantine, adding that it was important to remain at least 1.5 meters apart to reduce the likelihood of contracting or spreading the infection.