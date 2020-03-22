The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Germany: Angela Merkel In Quarantine After Meeting Virus-infected Doctor

Global event News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after the doctor who administered her a vaccine tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after the doctor who administered her a vaccine tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19.

The Chancellor 's spokesman said the 65-year-old German leader was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference on Sunday as she announced new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said she had received a precautionary vaccine on Friday against pneumococcal infection.
Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being. 

Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to her fellow Germans who were following the rules on social distancing and self-quarantine, adding that it was important to remain at least 1.5 meters apart to reduce the likelihood of contracting or spreading the infection.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Syed Akbaruddin
INDIA'S ENVOY SPEAKS TO REPUBLIC TV
Coronavirus India
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: LIVE TRACKER
Andhra Pradesh
AP CM ANNOUNCES LOCKDOWN
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani gives shoutout to warriors of COVID-19 fight from his residence
MUKESH AMBANI HAILS COVID-19 HEROES
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS