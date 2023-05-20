As World Battles Climate Change, Terror, PM Modi Asserts Gandhi's Ideals Can Usher Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on his Japan visit to attend the G7 summit, on Saturday unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the town of Hiroshima, emphasising the importance of peace and nonviolence. At the unveiling of the Gandhi bust, the PM said that the statue will take forward the idea of non-violence.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's bust in the town of Hiroshima which are largely destroyed by an atomic bomb in World War II, PM Modi said, "Even today, the world gets frightened when they listen to the word 'Hiroshima'. I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit. Today, the world is suffering from climate change and terrorism." He asserted that in the fight against climate change, the ideals of Gandhi can play a positive role.

#WATCH | Even today, the world gets frightened when they listen to the word 'Hiroshima'. I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit. Today, the world is suffering from climate change and terrorism...: Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/w0czusRmvX — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

The Prime Minister also recounted Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's recent visit to India. "It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

"I want to thank the Japanese Government for placing the bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in Hiroshima and giving me the opportunity to unveil it. We should all follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and walk on the path of the welfare of the world. This will be the real tribute to Mahatma Gandhi," the PM added.

At the unveiling event, PM Modi also interacted with the Indian diaspora there. "Mahatma’s bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity’s yearning for peace," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Mahatma’s bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity’s yearning for peace. pic.twitter.com/YlJasrcre9 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 20, 2023

PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart

PM Modi also met his Japanese counterpart earlier in the day. During Modi's meeting with the Japanese PM, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture.

"PM Narendra Modi and PM Fumio Kishida of Japan held warm and productive talks," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)