Long-standing concerns over international peace and security in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere were emphasised as important issues requiring global action as the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) closed its annual General Debate on Monday, as per the reports of Xinhua.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei claimed that his country was engaged in a "large-scale hybrid war" as a result of its decision to be a strong, independent and affluent state. Interference in Arab issues, particularly in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq, must end according to UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, and full respect for Arab countries must be maintained.

Syria's war against terrorism remains a struggle on a national level

The COVID outbreak, according to Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, displayed both human solidarity and a nefarious attempt to settle political scores. Syria's war against terrorism remains a struggle on a national level, as certain states continue to fund terrorist groups. He stated that humanitarian intervention in Syria must totally preserve the country's national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, highlighted the difficulties his country faced since the Houthi coup in 2014, according to Xinhua. He urged the international community to increase pressure on the Houthis, channel development and humanitarian aid through the central bank to boost the economy and prevent a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea from the Houthi-controlled oil storage tanker Safer.

Nigerian Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou drew attention to the continued terrorist assaults on schools in West and Central Africa, citing the terrible impact of climate change on the Sahel region. He stated that the international community must keep its promises to promote young people's right to education. He also voiced his strong support for initiatives to overhaul the UN Security Council in order to increase Africa's representation in that body.

100 heads of state, 52 heads of government attend UNGA

Abdulla Shahid, the President of the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session, gave closing remarks, noting that 100 heads of state, 52 heads of government, three vice presidents and 34 ministers spoke during the previous week but only 18 of them were women. According to Xinhua, he said that now is the moment for them to respond to these demands in a way that converts every problem into an opportunity to deepen multilateralism and deliver outcomes on the ground.

