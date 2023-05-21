Biden Hails PM Modi’s Influence In Indo Pacific And Direction On Climate Change

As the Quad leaders met in Hiroshima, Japan and participated in a mini Quad meeting on May 20, US President Biden praised PM Modi’s influence in Indo-Pacific and his take on climate change. Notably, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, with Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, who were all visiting Japan to participate in the G7 Hiroshima Summit, held the Japan-Australia-India-U.S. [Quad] Leaders’ Meeting under Australian chairmanship.

Joe Biden hails PM Modi in Japan

During the meeting, Joe Biden said, “Mr. Prime Minister, you have made a significant impact on everything, including what we are doing in QUAD. You also made a fundamental shift in climate." Biden didn't stop at that. He continued, "You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference.”

You are too popular: Joe Biden to PM Modi

While praising PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden also shared that he has been facing a challenge because of a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the event of PM Modi in the US, reported ANI. This comes after the Quad members discussed PM Modi's visit to the US and Australia for which there has been a large number of requests to attend his events in the respective countries, as per the US and Australian officials. Stating how PM Modi's popularity is causing him a real problem, US President Joe Biden said, “You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come." He added, "I have run out of tickets. Do you think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before—everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular." Then mentioning how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an important impact on almost everything, Biden stated, “Mr. Prime Minister, you have made a significant impact on everything, including what we are doing in QUAD."