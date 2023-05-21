China Poses The 'greatest Challenge' To Global Security And Prosperity, Avers UK PM Sunak

During the G7 summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised that "China poses the greatest challenge to global security and prosperity in our time". Sunak's statement echoes the sentiments of G7 leaders, who expressed unity and resolve in addressing the complex issues posed by Beijing's actions. While the G7's official statement referred to "de-risking" their relationship with China rather than "de-coupling," Sunak went further in outlining the extent of the threat China presents to the world, as per a report from the Guardian.

In a speech delivered from a peace center in Hiroshima, a historically significant location that witnessed the devastating impact of the atomic bomb in 1945, Sunak underscored the need for collaborative efforts to protect against China's influence and safeguard vulnerable supply chains. He emphasised the importance of shielding economies from hostile investments without causing harm to one another.

“We will work together as the G7 and other countries make sure that we can de-risk ourselves and the vulnerability of supply chains that we have seen from China, take the steps necessary to protect ourselves against hostile investment and do so in a way that doesn’t damage each other," he said.

China a bigger threat than Russia, says Sunak

The UK prime minister's remarks reflect a growing recognition among G7 nations, including Japan, the United States, Canada, and European countries, that China's ambitions and actions have the potential to reshape the global order. Sunak's statement went beyond the summit's official language, seemingly positioning China as a more significant security threat than Russia.

The G7 leaders, while acknowledging the necessity of engaging with China, expressed concerns over a range of issues, including human rights abuses, unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft, and cyber threats. Their united stance signifies a shared determination to navigate the challenges posed by Beijing's rise, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for their respective nations.

France, however, cautioned against characterising the summit as anti-Beijing, emphasising the importance of maintaining a cooperative approach. The G7's focus on "de-risking" signifies a pragmatic approach to managing China's influence rather than completely severing ties. As the G7 nations continue to deliberate and strategise, discussions are expected to delve further into establishing safeguards against vulnerabilities in global supply chains, countering hostile investments, and promoting fair trade practices.