Can PCR & RAT Tests Detect Omicron COVID-variant? WHO Provides Major Update

While PCR tests have proven to effectively detect variants of the SARS-CoV-2 COVID virus in the past, a new situation of alarm has emerged after the Omicron strain was identified by South African scientists following which the WHO termed it as a 'variant-of-concern'. Now, in its latest statement, the World Health Organisation has stated that the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests are well effective in detecting the B.1.1.529 Omicron strain as well. In addition, it has said that there are studies ongoing on whether other tests such as Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) could provide effective diagnosis as well.

Can RT-PCR & RAT tests detect COVID's Omicron variant?

The WHO has said "The widely used PCR tests continue to detect infection, including infection with Omicron, as we have seen with other variants as well. Studies are ongoing to determine whether there is any impact on other types of tests, including rapid antigen detection tests,' the WHO said.

The global health agency added "Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available."

It is imperative to note that the global health body stated that it was still uncertain on the detection, extent and transmissibility of the new variant. "It is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta," WHO asserted.

The update was provided as many countries either imposed a partial or complete lockdown on travel to and from African countries. Late on Sunday, the global health body urged countries around the world to refrain from imposing a travel ban on African countries due to the detection of the Omicron variant. Several nations including Israel, Britain, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait have imposed a ban on passengers travelling to and from many African countries in the wake of the new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa. However, WHO’s regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti slammed the restrictions emphasising that they should “not be unnecessarily invasive” as livelihoods depend on the tourism sector.

“Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly reducing the spread of COVID-19 but place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” Moeti said in a statement. “If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive, and should be scientifically based, according to the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by over 190 nations.”

More about the variant

Variant B.1.1.529 dubbed as Omicron by the WHO was first identified in South Africa after it spread among younger people in Gauteng. A routine sequencing conducted by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa monitored the strange changes in SARS-CoV-2 original genetic makeup, and eventually several South African laboratories observed a new virus lineage, B.1.1.529 of the novel coronavirus in some of the samples.

Image: AP