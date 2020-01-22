The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

China: 9 Dead And 440 Infected By Mysterious Coronavirus

Global event News

On Wednesday, Li Bin, Deputy Director of China NHC announced that the coronavirus outbreak in China’s Wuhan city has killed nine people and infected 440 others

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

On Wednesday, Li Bin, Deputy Director of China’s National Health Commission, announced that the coronavirus outbreak in China’s Wuhan city has killed nine people and infected 440 others across the country. Li Bin announced this at a morning briefing in Beijing.

All 9 deaths are reported in central Hubei province, where the virus first appeared in the city of Wuhan. According to international media reports, the virus has spread to Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, South Korea, Beijing, Shanghai, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

While the disease is mainly concentrated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, there have been two cases in Thailand and one in Japan. The virus, has pneumonia-like symptoms. It is thought to be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. 

Read: Coronavirus: Screening of passengers from China at 7 airports

Read: China to hold emergency talks on virus outbreak

Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation raises precautions

Amid the outbreak of the mysterious 'novel coronavirus disease,' the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that it will be extending the screening of passengers visiting from China to four more airports - Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin. 

The Ministry had earlier asked for a screening test at Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata airports. The measure has been taken as a precautionary step given the recent outbreak of the SARS-like virus in China.

Read: China says number of confirmed SARS-like virus cases jumps over 250

Read: China to hold emergency talks on virus outbreak

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IS DAVOS CUTTING ICE AT FIFTY?
SHATRUGHAN PRAISES JP NADDA
CBI LODGES FOUR NEW CASES ON RAJAN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA