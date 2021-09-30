China Condemned By Member States Of UN Rights Council For Human Rights Violations In Tibet

In a breaking development, China was admonished at the 48th United Nations Rights Council session for having imposed a record of rights in Tibet by delegates of the United States, Denmark, Germany and the European Union. The aforementioned member states expressed concerns over stringent curbs issued on the religious, linguistic and cultural rights of Tibetans by Beijing. Additionally, the US outrightly pointed out China-fused economic exploitation, systemic racism and increasing destruction.

UN Rights Council members express concerns over human rights violations by China

Member states of the UN Rights Council come to the fore as Tibet has been ranked second among the least free regions in the world, as per a report 'Freedom in the World 2021: A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy', a study based on political freedom of distinct population globally.

On behalf of 26 member states of the UN Rights Council and the European Union, France reiterated speculations over China to adhere to obligations under domestic as well as international laws in regard to human rights, especially that of minorities in Tibet, Xinjiang and inner Mongolia. Meanwhile, the Danish delegate called on China to grant access to High Commissioner and other independent observers to look into human rights violations incurred by China.

Affirming the notion, the Kingdom of Netherlands pointed out restrictions on the free press and that on the freedom of religious practice or belief of Tibetans. Further. Switzerland condemned the Xi Jinping-led regime for resorting to the arbitrary detention of Uyghur minorities and urged Beijing to regard the moral rights of Tibet's autonomy and its population. These concerns surfaced as China's misdeed in exploiting the fragile environment and topography of Tibet was brought to the attention of the Swiss Parliament by the Tibet Bureau office, earlier in the month.

Chinese invasion of Tibet

Currently, Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party regime in Beijing and Chinese officials and authorities are responsible for local matters of Tibet. Tibet enjoyed its independent statehood until 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) invaded the country, which is known as the 'roof of the world' owing to the towering peaks, after eight years of tussle and resistance by Tibetans.