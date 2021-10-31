COP26: PM Modi's Schedule For Day 1 Of Summit In Glasgow Out; Itinerary Inside

As the G20 Summit concluded today in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now left for Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) which will take place from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled 'the World Leaders' Summit (WLS)'.

This is how PM Modi's schedule on November 1 is going to be like at COP26 (Timings in IST)

9:30 am -4:00 pm | Meeting with Community leaders/Indologists

(Venue: Hotel Mar Hall)

4:45 pm | Depart for COP26 World Leaders’ Summit (WLS)

(Venue: Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow)

5 pm | Arrival at COP26 WLS venue

5:30 -6:30 pm |Opening Ceremony of COP26 WLS

(Venue: Cairn Gorm Plenary Hall, SEC)

(Preceded by 10-minute internal briefing)

8 pm -10 pm |Leader level Event - Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade

(PM leaves the event after his remarks, for delivering the national statement)

(Venue: SEC, Hall: TBC)

8:30 -9:30 pm | National Statements by leaders (3 minutes)

Tentative time slot of statement based on the speaking order

(Venue: Plenary Pen Y Fan, SEC)

9:30 pm | Depart for Hotel Mar Hall

(After PM’s statement)

11:30 pm - 2 am | Depart for Hotel Mar Hall

(Departure after the Photo Op at 1915 Hrs)



COP26: PM Modi To Launch Two Key Initiatives Under CDRI & ISA At Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the upcoming 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26), revealed India's High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar stated, "These initiatives will make the presence of a very high-level delegation from India led by our Prime Minister, very very important."

She further emphasised that at COP-26, Prime Minister Modi will share India's commitment to the world and his presence will contribute to the success of COP26. "The focus will be on economic revival and how to do this in a sustainable way. For this, climate action is very relevant," Kumar said.