COP26: PM Modi's Schedule For Day 1 Of Summit In Glasgow Out; Itinerary Inside

Image: @NarendraModi / Twitter
As the G20 Summit concluded today in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now left for Glasgow in the United Kingdom to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) which will take place from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled 'the World Leaders' Summit (WLS)'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the upcoming 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26), revealed India's High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar on Sunday.
While speaking to ANI, Kumar stated, "These initiatives will make the presence of a very high-level delegation from India led by our Prime Minister, very very important."
She further emphasised that at COP-26, Prime Minister Modi will share India's commitment to the world and his presence will contribute to the success of COP26. "The focus will be on economic revival and how to do this in a sustainable way. For this, climate action is very relevant," Kumar said.