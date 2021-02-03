Coronavirus Pandemic 'greatest Test Of Solidarity In Generations', Say World Leaders

In a joint appeal, six world leaders on February 3 called for more multilateral cooperation as a recipe to overcome global challenges and steer the world towards recovery. In the statement published in Project Syndicate, the leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Senegalese President Macky Sall, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, said that there was an “opportunity to rebuild consensus” for an international order based on multilateralism and the rule of law through efficient cooperation, solidarity and coordination.

The leaders said that over the last few decades two major crisis, coronavirus pandemic and climate change, had impeded societies and common policy frameworks, casting doubt on the world’s capacity to overcome shocks, address their root cause and secure a better future for generations to come. They added that at the same time, both problems also served as a reminder of how interdependent the world was and how intertwined its problem could be.

READ: China To Send 10 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Abroad

Called in the coronavirus crisis “the greatest test of global solidarity in generations”, the leaders urged for a strong harmonised international retaliation to the unprecedented pandemic that increases the scope for access to tests, treatments and vaccines. The leaders also extended their support to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT), which is a global platform launched by the WHO and G20 partners last year.

The statement read, “It has reminded us of an obvious fact: in the face of a pandemic, our health safety chain is only as strong as the weakest health system. COVID-19 anywhere is a threat to people and economies everywhere”.

It added, "In the longer term, we also need an independent and comprehensive evaluation of our response to draw all the lessons of this pandemic and better prepare for the next one. The WHO has a central role to play in this process”.

READ: Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For Use In Mexico

Leaders call for enhanced support to developing nations

Further, the statement said that the pandemic has led to the world’s worst economic upheaval since World War II and that it was a prime priority to restore a strong and stable global economy. They went on to argue for bolstering the WTO and tapping the potential of international trade to hasten economic recuperation. The leaders also said that while globalisation and international cooperation had helped billions out of poverty, nearly half the global population was still toiling to meet basic needs.

They noted that the pandemic directly put at risk the considerable gains combating poverty in recent years, as well as other societal advances like improved school access for children and girls in particular. The leaders called for enhanced support to developing countries by building on and going beyond existing global partnerships to ensure that global recovery reaches everybody. They also said that while new technologies had been an important asset for progress and inclusion, there was a need to build on the existing capabilities and to involve stakeholders toward regulating the internet in order to ensure a safe, free, and open digital environment for all.

“To meet these challenges, multilateralism is not just another diplomatic technique. It shapes a world order and is a very specific way of organizing international relations based on cooperation, the rule of law, collective action, and shared principles." the statement said.

"Rather than pitting civilizations and values against one another, we must build a more inclusive multilateralism, respecting our differences as much as our common values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” the statement concluded.

READ: School Begins In Bolivia Amid Coronavirus Spike

READ: Coronavirus Variants, Viral Mutation And COVID-19 Vaccines: The Science You Need To Understand