COVID-19 Cases And Deaths 'plateauing' Worldwide, Says The World Health Organization

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the media brief that we are now seeing a plateauing in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths globally. There's a decline in most regions including the Americas and Europe, which have been the two worst-affected regions. Although he added that it's an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported cases and almost 90 thousand deaths last week.

Talking about the decline in cases, Tedros said, "We have been here before". Over the past year, many countries experienced a declining trend in cases and deaths and some countries relaxed public health and social measures too quickly, individuals let down their guard that led to a spike in the number of cases. He also pointed out that cases are still on the rise in South Asia, particularly India and added that WHO continues to raise money for oxygen, personal protective equipment and medicine for the region. He said, "Cases and deaths are still increasing rapidly in WHO's South-East Asia region, and there are countries in every region with increasing trends". During his media address on May 10, he also spoke about the shocking global disparity in access to vaccines which remains one of the biggest risks to ending the pandemic. Watch his media address here:

Tedros revealed high and upper-middle-income countries represent 53 per cent of the world's population, however, they have received 83 per cent of the world’s vaccines. By contrast, low and lower-middle-income countries account for 47 per cent of the world's population and have received just 17 per cent of the world’s vaccines. As per Tedros, addressing the global imbalance is an essential part of the solution.

“My message to individuals is, every contact you have with someone outside your household is a risk – the level of risk varies according to the type of contact, the duration of contact and the level of transmission where you live. Each contact might carry a small risk on its own, but the more contacts, the higher the risk. In many northern hemisphere countries where the weather is warmer, people are getting together for social gatherings. In the southern hemisphere, colder temperatures are driving people inside. Both situations carry different types of risk. But when you know your risk, you can lower your risk”, said Tedros.

'Together for India' appeal

During the media briefing, Tedros informed that the WHO is launching the “Together for India” appeal. The main objective is to raise funds to support WHO’s work in India. This will include the purchase of oxygen, personal protective equipment and medicines. In order to donate, one needs to go to who.foundation, look for the black “Donate” button and select the “Together for India” appeal.

IMAGE AP/Pixabay