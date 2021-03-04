COVID-19: Scientists To Explain Mysterious 'brain Fog' Symptom Of The Virus

Researchers are now learning more about the ‘brain fog’ symptom in those who have been affected by the deadly coronavirus. According to the reports by ABCnews, brain fog could lead to confusion, difficulty thinking and concentrating, short-term memory loss, and in severe cases it can also be the reason for delirium and psychosis. However, scientists are still not sure as to what can be the reason behind brain fog.

Most scientists believe that brain fog happens when cells make their way to atypical places, including the brain. A major finding was observed when researchers autopsied brains of COVID victims. It discovered certain cells that should not have been there. Known as megakaryocytes, the cells might acquire ‘precious space’ and that might leave less room for blood to pass to the brain. According to David Nauen, MD, PH.D, a professor of pathology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, this phenomenon is unique to COVID-19.

Affected people show 'psychotic' symptoms

Earlier, a report in the New York Times showed how several patients, who have had COVID-19 disease lately, are showing psychotic symptoms across the United States, including at South Oaks Hospital in New York, which has a psychiatric treatment program for in-house COVID-19 patients. According to the report, Dr. Hisam Goueli, who works at the South Oaks Hospital, said that he has seen at least four patients with no history of mental illness, who were showing psychotic symptoms after recovering from COVID-19 disease. Goueli said that one of his patients, who wants to remain anonymous, is seeing images of murdering her own children.

Goueli said that may be this is because of her COVID-19 history or may be not, adding that what appears to be shocking is that she is not the only recovered coronavirus patient reporting these kinds of symptoms. He said that so far he has seen several patients with COVID-19 past reporting similar symptoms. Goueli said that one of his patients became so paranoid that she thought her three children is going to be kidnapped and to save them she tried to push them through the drive-thru window at a restaurant. Goueli said that one patient saw he is being murdered by his cousin and to save himself he tried to strangle him on the bed.

