COVID-19: South Africa Variant Might Offer Better Immunity Against Mutations, Says Study

A latest study has revealed that people previously infected by the coronavirus variant which was discovered in South Africa may now have developed better immunity against other mutations. According to the reports by MedicanXpress, the South African Health Minister termed it as ‘good news for all’. The findings which come from a yet to be peer-reviewed research by the team of South African scientists discovered that the 501Y.V2 variant raises hopes about the vaccine.

According to the data by the Network Genomic Surveillance South Africa, only 4 per cent of the sample of 55 patients who had 501Y.V2 virus failed to neutralise infection from the original coronavirus variant. The US biotechnology company Moderna recently said that it will begin a clinical trial of a version of its vaccine in mid-March. The vaccine is specific to the South Africa variant.

South African President gets vaccinated

Two weeks ago South African President Cyril Ramaphosa became one of the first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the country as South Africa begins its vaccination drive with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "I must say that at first I was a bit terrified of this long needle that was going to be embedded in my arm, but it happened so quickly and so easily”, Ramaphosa said, narrating his experience. He further added that this day marks a ‘milestone’ for South Africa. He added, “I’d like to invite South Africans to take this up so that we can all be safe and we can all be healthy”.

Ramaphosa urged South Africa’s 60 million people to have confidence in the vaccines. The first phase of the drive will be focussed on vaccinating the country’s health care workers as an observational study because the J&J shots are not yet authorized for general use. Earlier, the South African health minister announced that the country would not be able to roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine. This was when a small study highlighted that they were not as effective against the variant that is now dominant in Africa.

The country has set up 20 vaccination centers in its nine provinces to inoculate the 80,000 health workers over the next two weeks. This will be done by 164 vaccinators. When more doses arrive, the services will be ramped up to ensure the maintenance of a good rate of daily vaccine. The country aims on vaccinating 40 million people, representing about 67 per cent of its population, by the end of the year.

