COVID-19: WHO Announces Fresh Review Of International Health Regulations

The Director-General of the World Health has recently stated that the International health body will be reviewing the performance of the International Health Regulations during the coronavirus pandemic. As per the WHO chiefs’ statements, a review committee has already been established and will begin its work on August 8.

A review into the effectiveness of the IHR

The International Health Regulations were first introduced in 2005 and is a legal framework that clearly states a countries rights and obligations during an international health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. The Regulations also contain the criteria which states when the WHO can declare a “public health emergency of international concern”. The IHR is legally binding to 196 countries, including 194 member states.

During a press briefing on August 7, Tedros said "Tomorrow, the review committee of the International Health Regulations will begin its work. The International Health Regulation is the most important legal instrument in global health security. As a reminder, the review committee will evaluate the functioning of the IHR during the pandemic so far and recommend any changes it believes are necessary,". He also added that the review committee will gauge the progress made in implementing the changes suggested by past review committees as well the role and functioning of international IHR focal points.

The International Health Regulations are vital because they also state the rights of travellers and other persons in relation to the treatment of personal data, informed consent and non-discrimination in the application of health measures under the Regulations.

Read: WHO Chief Tedros Hopes To See World Free From COVID-19 Completely In 2 Years

Read: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Expects World To Hit 20 Mn COVID-19 Cases This Week

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 27 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 800,000.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 6 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of 189,028. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

(Image Credit AP) (With ANI Inputs)

Read: WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Calls COVID-19 Pandemic 'once-in-a-century' Crisis

Read: WHO Expects Results From COVID-19 Drug Trials In 2 Weeks, Says Dr Tedros Adhanom