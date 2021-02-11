Covid-19: WHO Supports The Use Of Oxford Vaccine 'even Against Variants'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended using the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, even for the countries who are battling the new variants of coronavirus. The organisation further said that the vaccine could be used in people aged over 65. Seen as the ‘vaccine of the world’, the vaccine is cheap and can be mass produced and stored in a standard fridge.

This comes in response to a report that alleged that the AstraZeneca vaccines were less effective against mutant of coronavirus first detected in South Africa. WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has found out that the vaccine is effective against the South African variant.

A vital part

AstraZeneca vaccine is currently a vital part of the WHO-sponsored Covax programme which was set up in order to procure the COVID-19 vaccines and ensure their equitable distribution across the globe in the fight against the pandemic. The Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate reportedly amounts for all of the 337.2 million vaccine doses Covax is preparing to ship to around 145 nations during the first half of 2021 after it received the WHO authorisation. As per reports, it is expected next week. Tedros noted that AstraZeneca prevents severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalisation and sometimes death.

Earlier, the organisation said that it was "too early to be dismissing" the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and regarded it still as an essential tool to tackle the pandemic after South Africa delayed its immunisation programme. While WHO chief called delaying of inoculation in South Africa as a "concerning news", the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which co-leads the Covax vaccine facility Richard Hatchett said it was "too early" to suspend the vaccine.

