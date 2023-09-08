Digital India: Aadhaar, e-Sanjeevani, Bhashini showcased at G20 summit venue

From UPI to national telemedicine service e-Sanjeevani, some of India's key digital public infrastructure projects have been showcased in a thematic zone at the venue of the G20 summit that begins here on Saturday.

Delegates and other guests visiting the Digital India Experience Zone, set up at the Bharat Mandapam, will also be able to experience the journey of Digital India initiatives via virtual reality.

The zone, which the government said is a "key attraction" at the summit venue, has been set up in halls number 4 and 14.

AI-based language platform Bhashini, Aadhaar, DigiLocker and Diksha portal for aiding learning of teachers have also been showcased.

G20 delegates will be able to get the first-hand experience of the progress made by India in the digital public infrastructure domain, especially through the e-Sanjeevani kiosk.

In a post on X late on Thursday night, G20 India shared glimpses of the 'RBI Innovation Hub Pavillion', 'Digital India Experience Zone' and other facilities set up for delegates at the Bharat Mandapam in a video.

In the short video, G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla also gives a sneak peek into the dedicated office spaces built for delegates of all G20 members nations and invited countries, besides a common spacious lounge area.

The Digital India Experience Zone showcases India's digital public infrastructures and the use of cutting-edge technology by the country in its growth story, Shringla said in the video.

"This Digital India Experience Zone is a very special one, it will enable us to showcase India's cutting-edge technology to the world that will come from September 9-10," he said.

An interesting one showcased in the zone is e-Sanjeevani, a portal from which any delegate who may be "suffering any sickness or malady can come here, digitally consult a doctor, get immediate medication and an immediate prescription, and have the advantage of the best medical treatment digitally", he said.

According to the website of e-Sanjeevani, the national telemedicine service was launched in November 2019 in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India where quality healthcare percolates right up to the remotest regions powered by e-healthcare.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, will be attending the G20 summit from September 9 to 10.

The city has been spruced up ahead of the summit taking place under India's presidency of the G20.

Other attractions at the Bharat Mandapam are the 'Culture Corridor' -- G20 Digital Museum' that has come up in the hallway skirting the Summit Room, 'Mother of Democracy' exhibition and a 27-ft-tall 'ashtadhatu' statue of Nataraja.

"'Digital India Experience Zone' to be a key attraction in the G20 Summit! Delegates and dignitaries will get to experience Digital India Journey Exhibit with the Digital India Experience Zone which showcases multiple DigitalIndia initiatives. Hall 4 and Hall 14, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) posted on X on Thursday.

The zone also showcases AI-based language platform Bhashini, steered by the MeitY under the Mission Digital India Bhashini (BHASHa INterface for India) -- the National Language Translation Mission (NLTM) -- and Aadhaar.

During his virtual address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for sharing Bhashini with SCO member countries to remove language barriers within the international grouping.

"This can become an example of digital technology for inclusive growth," Modi had said.

Aadhaar is a unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to every citizen for accessing multiple resources and welfare schemes as per eligibilty.

Besides, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative aimed at promoting open networks for all aspects of exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks, has been showcased in the Digital India Experience Zone.

The 'RBI Innovation Hub Pavillion' will depict some of the latest cutting-edge fintech, such as frictionless credit and digital rupee.

In delegation offices set up in hall number 14, each office space has multiple facilities.

Shringla showed the office space for the US delegation in the video, which has laptops, photocopiers, a seating room, a conference table and wall-mounted screens that will display live footage from the summit room.

A selfie point with a G20 logo and a decorative installation showcasing the rich built heritage of India has also been put up for delegates while interactive kiosks show a layout plan of the area for smooth navigation.