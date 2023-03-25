Earth Hour: Why The Day Is Significant & The Time When The World Will Come Together For It

People from all around the world will switch off their lights for an hour from 8:30 to 9:30 pm as per their local time zone on the occasion of the 17th Earth hour.

Earth hour, which is also called 'World's Largest Grassroots Movement For The Environment' is observed every year on March 25 and aims to motivate people to show unanimity for the planet as well as for themselves by switching off all lights and electrical appliances at their homes and offices for an hour. Usually, the global event is conducted with millions of supporters from more than 190 countries to aware the world about the climate change challenges and energy conservation.

What is Earth Hour?

According to the official website of Earth Hour, the global event being organised by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet.

Earth Hour was founded as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Since then, it has been getting worldwide attention from over 185 countries and territories, motivating people to take a step ahead toward the environment, and driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the crowd.

The one-hour lights-out event is a firm symbol towards the prevention of nature and the Earth. While the projects by WWF and individual actions are conducted throughout the year, it is organised particularly in the last week of March to motivate individuals, households, communities, and businesses to switch off lights when not required as a mark of commitment for the planet.

Indeed, turning off lights just for an hour won't bring a major effect on yearly emissions, but if done in solidarity the act can serve as an alarm for the rest of the world and the people living in it.

A lot of local celebrity influencers are expected to support and take part in several events to promote awareness about energy conservation on March 25.

People can also make the best use of the one hour and undertake several cheerful activities to promote the cause, such as spending time in a nearby park along with neighbours, and friends or cooking good food while the lights are turned off.