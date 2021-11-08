Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name To 'Lorde Edge'; New Bitcoin Issued In Same Name

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made the headlines yet again, but this time for a different reason. The tech mogul has changed his Twitter user name to 'Lorde Edge' and his location to 'Trollheim', which has left his followers scratching heads. Twitteratis are now investing their time decoding what Musk is up to now after he recently faced some heat for his tax poll on the microblogging site. The new name has birthed several theories as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, suggested that it is "an anagram for elder doge."

lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 8, 2021

Interestingly, this new stunt of the Tesla-CEO also birthed a new cryptocurrency with the same name Lorde Edge (LEDG), which might soon become a sensation just like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The currency however has a current value of $0 but has a circulating supply of 10 billion coins.

Meanwhile, since Musk offered no explanation for his new user name and location, users have chimed in to register their reactions and find answers on their own while suggesting their own theories. Take a look at some of them.

Or Doge Elder pic.twitter.com/O0cdPCFgP5 — DOGECOIN NEWS (@DOGECOINNEWS3) November 8, 2021

I thought he was just referencing the song Edgelord with Rebecca Black — stephen (@crypt0stephen) November 8, 2021

No it’s a troll to Ron wylder after Elon said something about his pp. happend two minutes after. — SHIBA TOKENOMICS🪐🚀 (@ShibaTokenomics) November 8, 2021

This comes after Musk polarised the platform with his idea to take a poll over whether or not to sell his 10% stocks of Tesla. However, the voting has now ended and the majority voted in favour of selling.

Musk and his poll

With the poll ending today, nearly 58% of people voted in favour of him selling 10% (21 billion) of his Tesla stock. More than 3.5 million Twitter users voted in the poll, which the billionaire had promised that he will abide by. He also faced some heat for the same as US Senator Ron Wyden has slammed him for such a move.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.



Do you support this? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Image: AP/Twitter/@ElonMusk