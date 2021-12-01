Elon Musk Mocks Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Resignation With Hilarious Soviet-era Meme

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as the company's CEO on Monday, November 29, making way for Indian-origin techie Parag Agrawal. The latter has been appointed the new boss of the micro-blogging site after being associated with it for a decade. Ever since Agrawal's appointment, numerous reactions have poured in, however, the latest one today from Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk will be remembered for a fairly long time. The world's richest man mocked the resignation of Dorsey with a hilarious meme on the platform that the latter helped build.

The image belongs to the Soviet-era featuring Joseph Stalin wherein his face has been photoshopped with Agrawal's. Now that the meme is out in public, it is garnering public attention at a rapid pace and netizens are joining in with their reactions. Check out some of the best ones.

Musk's new tweet comes just a day after he acknowledged the contributions of Indians in the growth of the American economy. Replying to Stripe's CEO Patrick Collison, Musk had said that, "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent" after the former listed the number of tech giant firms led by Indian-origin CEOs.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Parag Agrawal appointed new Twitter CEO

A former IIT Bombay student and Twitter's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Agrawal has been appointed the CEO 10 years after he joined the company in 2011. He is also an alumnus of Stanford University where he studied Computer Science and earned a PhD in Philosophy. Besides, the new Twitter CEO has also given his services to companies like Microsoft and AT&T.

In a letter posted on his Twitter account, Dorsey said he was really sad...yet really happy about leaving the company and that it was his decision. Earlier, shares of Twitter surged on a report that co-founder Dorsey will step down as the company's chief executive.

Twitter's stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday before trading was halted pending news. CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources. On Sunday, Dorsey sent the tweet I love Twitter."

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

I love twitter — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 28, 2021

