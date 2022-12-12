Explained: India's Agenda For The G20 Development Working Group Meeting In Mumbai

The first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India’s G20 Presidency is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from December 13 to December 16 with all G20 members, guest countries and invited international organisations expected to attend the meeting. India’s Sherpa (envoy to the leader) Amitabh Kant held a detailed press briefing in Mumbai on Monday, December 12, addressing queries and focussing on the agenda set for the DWG meeting in Mumbai. Kant described the agenda highlighting India’s digital infrastructure, adoption of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the looming climate crisis around the globe. The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting is also scheduled to be held parallelly on December 13-15 in Bengaluru.

The Agenda: On December 13, 2022, the Indian Presidency will hold two side events - on “Data for Development: Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda” and “Infusing new LiFE into Green Development” - before the official meeting of the Working Group. The side event will be followed by a welcome dinner for the delegates at the Taj Mahal Palace. The Development working meeting will be held on December 14-15, 2022, with a focus on India’s key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the SDGs, Lifestyle for environment and data for development.

Kant stated the importance of SDGs during India’s G20 presidency as 2023 marks the midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. Review of SDG progress and G20’s efforts to achieve the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting, he added. “We will take the recommendations from the working groups and make a communique to the leaders of our states to help them reach a consensus,” said the former CEO of NITI Aayog.

Major emphasis on climate crisis and women-led development

Climate crisis and green development are both focus areas in the context of finance and technology at India’s G20 presidency. Deliberations upon the issue of climate change cuts across “industry, society and sectors” will take place. Tech-enabled development in sectors ranging from agriculture to education will also be discussed. Women empowerment and representation, including efforts to bring women to the fore, and in leading positions, in order to boost socio-economic development and achievement of SDGs would be highlighted, according to the official G20 website.

Defending developing nations, Kant said that India does not match its carbonisation quota, and contributes to a lot less carbonisation than developed nations. There needs to be a target-driven approach to SDGs as our approach has regressed, said Kant. After the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Goals in 2015, DWG has been responsible for “working with other workstreams to better understand the sustainable development intersections of G20 actions” with efforts to achieve the proposed 2030 Agenda.

Highlighting India’s digital public infrastructure and “booming start-up landscape”

The striving Digital Public Infrastructure of India helmed by the nation’s indigenous United Payments Interface (UPI) has been one of the main points of focus and display to portray India’s hold on its digital economy. Digital identity in India and digital technological advancements in the country have become a lesson to be learnt for other countries, said Amitabh Kant. “More than 130 countries still do not have a digital payment method,” added Kant.

India has also proposed a ‘Startup 20’ Engagement Group under its presidency. Being a pioneer in fintech and Start-up innovation, G20 has shared the importance of data and development from the spectrum of start-ups. India is amongst the three largest start-up ecosystems in the world in terms of unicorns and number of start-ups. Startups act as catalysts for economic growth and development and offer platforms and tools to foster collaboration and spur innovation across borders and facilitate economies in achieving the SDG targets, as stated on the G20 website. The Startup 20 Engagement Group would recommend actions to the G20 Leaders to address growth challenges and other constraints.

Making Mumbai and other cities presentable

Accounting for literally every state and union territory in India, Kant put a spotlight on the G20-related events during India’s presidency year, claiming that 215 events and meetings in around 56 cities were scheduled to be held till the main summit in New Delhi. He quipped that it gave an opportunity for local and state government bodies to “clean up the city” and make a memorable and comfortable experience for the delegates. We are cleaning pavements and wall arts have been put up everywhere, he said. Numerous annual cultural festivals in the subcontinent have been linked to G20 including the recently concluded Hornbill festival in Nagaland and the upcoming Dance festival in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.

Answering queries regarding recent news about worsening air quality levels in Mumbai, Kant said that after a thorough review, it was established that most of the air pollutants were being emitted from refinery chimneys. They have been instructed to take measures and curb the emission of sulphur-di-oxide for the next two to three months, stated Kant highlighting that a long-term solution was required as far as pollution in the country was concerned. A boost in the green energy sector and electric vehicles was required, he added.

Kant dodged questions regarding the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and issues surrounding the state government when asked about allegations that protective vehicles for invitees of the G20 development group meeting were being assigned from the Nirbhaya fund that is exclusively used for women-development and safety in the country. He told the media “not to involve him in any local issues” as he was here to make sure that the G20 events and discussions run smoothly, being the envoy of the Prime Minister. The official DWG meeting in Mumbai will be followed by an excursion by delegates to the ancient Kanheri caves in Sanjay Gandhi National Park on December 16.

The permanent G20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US, as well as the European Union. G20 does not have a permanent secretariat. The Presidency is supported by the Troika – previous, current and incoming Presidency nations. During India’s Presidency, the troika will comprise Indonesia, India and Brazil, respectively. After the end of the final summit in September, India will pass on the presidency to Brazil and its leader.

The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be the last event of the year-long forum and it will take place on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi. While the final event attended by heads of states and representatives of international organisations steals the limelight, the more active work is done during all these events and discussions that precede the Heads of State Summit. Vital deliberations and discussions are held in these events prior to the final summit.