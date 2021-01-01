Fascinating Pictures Of 2021 New Year Celebrations Around The World Will Make Your Day

The world is set for a new beginning in 2021, after a year of the pandemic, which brought lockdowns, deaths and economic recession along with it. People across the world bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the new year with hopes of well-being, happiness and prosperity.

However, COVID-19 isn't over yet and as a new more transmissable strain has come into existence, several countries have imposed lockdowns, night curfews, and travel limitations. However, with various restrictions, the New year was celebrated around the world and here are some of the captivating pictures from the celebrations.

New Year celebrations at Australia's Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, Fireworks explode (Image Source: AP)

Due to the ongoing pandemic Times Square was seen empty, police officers stand along a Seventh Avenue street. (Image Source: AP)

Christ the Redeemer statue illuminated during New Year's Eve celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image Source- AP)

Fireworks on Tower Bridge in London over the River Thames on New Year's Eve (Image Source- AP)

Thousands of people in the Mbare suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe attend a music concert to celebrate New Year. (Image Source- AP)

A dynamic lighting system at Chennai's Napier bridge. (Image Source: PTI)

Delhi's North Block and South Block lit up on New Year's eve (Image Source- ANI)