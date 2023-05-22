'For Me, You Are Large Ocean Countries And Not Small Island States': PM Modi At FIPIC

Indian Prime Minister Modi expressed that for him the Pacific island nations are "large ocean countries" and not "small island states". During the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit held in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi stressed India's belief in multilateralism and its unwavering support for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The FIPIC Summit witnessed the participation of 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs), with PM Modi pledging India's readiness to share its experiences and capabilities with these nations without hesitation. He reaffirmed India's role as a proud development partner, assuring the Pacific island countries of India's reliability and commitment.

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Morape addressed the summit before PM Modi's address and expressed the nation's concern of being a 'victim of global powerplay'. He showed his belief in PM Modi and said, "You [PM Modi] are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your [India]leadership at global forums."

India has stood by Pacific Island countries

Highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi acknowledged its disproportionate effects on the Global South. He noted that while challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, poverty, hunger, and healthcare already existed, new problems have arisen. PM Modi expressed his satisfaction that India has stood by the friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty.

India considers it a responsibility to advocate for the concerns, expectations, and aspirations of the Global South on platforms like the G20, said PM Modi. He highlighted his recent efforts at the G7 summit in conveying these perspectives to the world.

In a bilateral meeting held between Prime Minister Modi and his counterpart in Papua New Guinea, discussions centred on enhancing cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare, and addressing climate change. PM Modi described the talks as productive, covering the broad range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea.

PM Modi is on a three-nation tour

A notable event during the visit was the joint launch of a translation of the Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' into the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea. The book, co-authored by Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province, symbolises cultural exchange and closer ties between the two countries.

PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea marked his first tour to the country and the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific region. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed with the Indian national anthem and accorded a guard of honor as a sign of respect.

