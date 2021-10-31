G20 Leaders Take Break From Politics, Visit Baths Of Diocletian In Rome

On October 30, Saturday evening, a group of G20 leaders took a leave from politics to visit the Baths of Diocletian in Rome. For the leaders' visit, the centuries-old structure, which once housed public baths in ancient Rome, was lit up. Politicians from the world's 20 largest economies have gathered in Rome for the G20 Summit, the first since the COVID pandemic began. The leaders are meeting in Rome ahead of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss economic recovery and climate change. The Summit began on Saturday, October 30, and will end on Sunday, October 31.

Except for US President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, all of the leaders present at the G20 summit visited the Diocletian Baths. The official Twitter handle of G20 Summit announced, "The Baths of Diocletian, the largest imperial baths in ancient Rome, will be the stunning setting of the cultural event at the end of the first day of the #G20RomeSummit Live streaming at 19 CET on the #G20Italy YouTube channel. (sic)"

Two-day Summit's focus on 'People, Planet, Prosperity'

PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders have gathered in Rome, Italy, for this year's G20 Summit. The two-day summit focuses on 'People, Planet, Prosperity,' with a focus on pandemic recovery and strengthening global health governance. Prior to the United Nations climate conference-- COP26 -- which opens on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, Italy expects the G-20 to gain major commitments from nations representing 80% of the world economy and accountable for roughly the same proportion of global carbon emissions.

The leaders of the world's economic giants met in person for the first time since the COVID pandemic broke out. Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other international leaders gathered at the Roma conference centre in Rome for a 'family photo.' Later, front-line employees were added to the picture. Premier Mario Draghi of Italy greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other G20 leaders. The G20 leaders had dinner together later in the day. As soon as the Group of Twenty or G20 Summit concludes, the majority of the leaders in Rome will depart for Glasgow.

