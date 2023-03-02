G20 Meet: Here Are Key Highlights From US State Secy's Speech After Meeting With Russia

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Thursday delivered a press conference at the G20 meeting in New Delhi. Blinken thanked India for setting the agenda for the G20 meeting of the foreign ministers, adding that the "statement by India today reaffirmed the declaration issued by the G20 leaders last April during the summit in Bali, which 'strongly condemned the war in Ukraine, and distress causing immense human sufferings, and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.'"

Great to be in New Delhi with @DrSJaishankar today to reflect on all our accomplishments in the #USIndia Strategic Partnership. Together we bolster security, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. pic.twitter.com/rGJOjwatAM — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 2, 2023

Key highlights from Blinken's speech in India on margins of G20:

Today, I participated in an important #G20 session on counterterrorism. I thank India for convening us to deepen our collaboration on these vital issues, particularly on preventing and countering the use of unmanned aerial systems and other emerging technologies. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 2, 2023